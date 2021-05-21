WATCH: Maltese Funk Stalwarts Drop Vibey Track From New Groovy Disco Supergroup

Maltese musical stalwarts Ivan Borg and Jay Zinga have joined forces to release a retro-inspired pop track from their newly formed fresh and funky supergroup, Paris to Istanbul.

With the weekend around the corner, the two veteran musicians released their debut track, ‘Happy on Time’, along with an accompanying music video showcasing the collaboration project that we didn’t know we needed, but we instantly fell in love with.

Although drawing from starkly different musical backgrounds (Ivan with the pop group Red Electrick and Jay with cult DJ group Mathematikal), the two musicians discovered that they shared a love for the era of funk, disco and good pop, setting them on this dreamy journey that is Paris to Istanbul.

And the first taste of the dynamic duo dropped today.

Happy on Time began as an instrumental track inspired by retro soundwaves and featuring Ivan’s iconic and driving bass grooves meshed with Jay’s dreamy melancholic synth lines.

The only thing that was missing was an inspiring and catchy vocal hook, and that’s where Jay’s friend Bee came in to lend a helping hand.