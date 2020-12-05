WATCH: Maltese Metal Act’s Debut Single Showered In Praise By Global Deathcore Lords

On the verge of releasing their debut album, this Maltese metal act has just received the ultimate stamp of approval from one of the biggest names in the underground metal scene.

Haine’s highly-anticipated and long-awaited debut album is set to be released next year. Still, the band has already dropped its first single, Burn It Down, along with a DIY music video featuring the band goofing around while recording and performing to the track.

Fortunately for the deathcore act, they possess unyielding talent, so much so, that the song found its way onto the stream of Shadow of Intent, a fellow deathcore act from America who took the world by storm last year with the release of their fourth album – Melancholy.

For Haine, having their debut single reviewed by Shadow of Intent is the baptism by fire, but the outcome was totally worth being broadcasted live on Twitch.