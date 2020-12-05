WATCH: Maltese Metal Act’s Debut Single Showered In Praise By Global Deathcore Lords
On the verge of releasing their debut album, this Maltese metal act has just received the ultimate stamp of approval from one of the biggest names in the underground metal scene.
Haine’s highly-anticipated and long-awaited debut album is set to be released next year. Still, the band has already dropped its first single, Burn It Down, along with a DIY music video featuring the band goofing around while recording and performing to the track.
Fortunately for the deathcore act, they possess unyielding talent, so much so, that the song found its way onto the stream of Shadow of Intent, a fellow deathcore act from America who took the world by storm last year with the release of their fourth album – Melancholy.
For Haine, having their debut single reviewed by Shadow of Intent is the baptism by fire, but the outcome was totally worth being broadcasted live on Twitch.
The band listened and critiqued the track during one of their live streams, praising the members of Haine for their technical playing style and vocals along with their laid back attitude and looks.
In addition to loving the track, one of Shadow of Intent’s members also paid homage to another local metal band, Abysmal Torment, noting his liking for the band and showing just how far-reaching Malta’s metal scene is.
As for the song itself, Burn It Down is just under six minutes of pure deathcore complete with breakdowns, guttural vocals and blast beat ending to melt your face off.
Since its release, it has garnered over 20,000 views across all social media platforms.
