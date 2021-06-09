WATCH: Maltese Metal Band Fights For Mother Nature In Animated Dystopian Music Video

As such, the music video is shot in black and white and features an animated artistic endeavor that looks like the offspring of Tim Burton and Salad Fingers.

In the music video, greed supersedes all and those who defend the trees are hacked down by a frenzied mob, hell-bent on eradicating all green from the world.

The Last Tree On Earth is Decline The Fall’s latest music video and tells the tale of nature’s battle against man’s pursuit of progress, whereby our destructive tendencies have led to a dystopian future where just one tree remains.

With construction and greed taking precedence over open spaces and health, one environmentally-conscious Maltese metal band is fighting in Mother Nature’s corner with the release of a dystopian, animated music video about trees.

“The song was released to target the lack of nature, especially in Malta,” the band told Lovin Malta.

“It is obvious that it is affecting everyone’s health, both physically and mentality,” they continued. “Land became money and the importance of having nature is being totally ignored for other useless needs.”

The animated music video evokes sentiments of uneasiness and unrest but was specifically designed in a way that shows Mother Nature’s struggle with mankind.

“We decided to go with an animated music video because we wanted to give life and a character to a tree,” the band continued. “This way we could portray our message better and maybe make a difference.”

While the music video delves into a deep, dark chasm representing just one destructive path mankind may head down, it ends with a sombre message – that Mother Nature cannot be defeated – as the last tree on earth lashes out and fights back against its aggressors in a final bid to stay alive.

“This song and video is our way of making our voice heard, and hopefully getting more people to realise that this has been going on for way too long,” the band said.

“Enough is enough – it is up to us to make the change that this world so desperately needs.”

The Last Tree On Earth featured in Decline The Fall’s debut album, Our Own Demise, which was released last year after the band moved to Slovenia to pursue their musical dreams.

What did you make of the music video? Let us know below