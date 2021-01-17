WATCH: Maltese Musicians Team Up On Song Of Friendship And Help Raise €7,000 For Charity

Local musicians Wayne Camilleri and Peter Borg have come together alongside other local musicians to create a track for charity.

Together with Brown’s group, their song titled Friends has helped collect a whopping €7,000 to be split between Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and the SiGMA Foundation to support their efforts in Ethiopia.

This project comes at a time when charities are most in need of support due to a large increase in demand for their services yet a decrease in the amount of funding and donations they are receiving in light of the economic struggles amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camilleri has described this collaboration as “a sign of hope, which starts with loneliness, confusion in the middle part and hope and friendship in the end part”.

This also forms Camilleri’s first efforts in charity and fundraising initiatives which he has promised “will definitely be repeated somewhere in the near future”.