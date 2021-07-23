WATCH: Maltese Pop Sensation Maxine Is Back With An Empowering EP Inspired By The Loss Of Her Mother

After an emotional four years preceded by the loss of her mother, Maltese pop sensation Maxine Pace is back on the scene with a brand new show-stopping and heartfelt EP, Skin Deep.

“I started writing this around four years ago and it was an emotional journey for me,” Maxine said on Lovin Daily. “I had just lost my mum so it was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster having to learn how to be independent and deal with everything else in life like love and family,” she said.

Initially meant to be released as a 15-song full-length album, Maxine and her team decided to settle on just six songs, each as emotional and powerful as the other.

Skin Deep, Thunder, Underwater, Oh Na Na, Cool Like You, Pull Me Closer and Thunder are reflections of Maxine’s life ever since her mother passed away and embodies a maturity that she developed both sonically and spiritually since.

“My mum was always my emotional support and the person who was always pushing me in my music and school,” she said. “Skin Deep represents the feelings of the past four years where you’re in the public eye and people either love or hate you”.

The EP is accompanied by three music videos with the most popular being the emotional tribute track to her late mother, Thunder.

“I’m most proud of Thunder. The situation with my mother isn’t something I could express in words. I could only explain it through the song and the music video and I’m very proud of that,” she said.

Now, after a brief hiatus, Maxine is finally back on the local music scene and she’s ready to show the world how much she’s matured both as an artist and as an individual.