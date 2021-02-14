WATCH: Maltese Rapper Releases Raunchy Music Video Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

With just a few hours left on Valentine’s Day, Maltese rapper Chirs Birdd has decided to release a raunchy, last-minute music video to keep the passion burning throughout the night.

Back To You was shot and edited in less than a week and tells the passionate story of two lovers entwined in an unhealthy relationship and can’t help but be in each other’s company as night falls.

“The song is about that one person you always run back to you, even when it’s not the best thing to do,” Birdd told Lovin Malta.

The x-rated love track is the hottest thing to drop this Valentine’s Day and features former Miss Supranational Malta, Rebecca Pace as Birdd’s go-to-girl in the video.

Back To You itself was written, mastered and produced by Birdd himself in December, with the Maltese rapper drawing heavily on the late Mac Miller’s hybrid of singing and rapping to drive the song.

The video was directed by Andrew Mercieca, Jadedcoffee and Birdd himself, who took it upon himself to edit and release the track with a three-day turnaround.

And what we’re left with is a track that gets you in the mood and a video that leaves your heart racing, sparking some last-minute love embers as Valentine Day’s winds down to a close.

