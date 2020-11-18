WATCH: Matthew James And Ira Losco Bring All The Feels In New Acoustic Lullaby

Matthew James has joined forces with none other than Ira Losco for his latest emotional acoustic lullaby, In The Rain.

The highly-anticipated track brings the two powerhouse vocalists together once again as they delve into the emotions that surround these trying times.

Instead of mulling over the woes of our COVID-19 reality, Matthew James instead looks at the spontaneity of life and the importance of enjoying the little moments with the overarching message that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s a tough time we are living in” Matthew explains. “It is important not to be sucked into the darkness but instead be the light that gives hope.”

The track begins with Matthew James accompanied by an acoustic guitar before emotionally ascending into a crescendo with the addition of Ira Losco and her angelic vocal cords.

“In The Rain is a song about hope, compassion, making wrongs right again and about seizing the moment,” said Ira Losco.

“Of course the rain isn’t always pleasant, but we can dance in it and make it a special moment, a temporary moment of letting go, release, spontaneity and a memory to hold onto forever! “

Under the guidance of Howard Keith, the song begins to build momentum before once again reverting back to its acoustic origins, leaving the listener touched, inspired and hopeful.

Despite the rollercoaster of the year we’ve been thrown in, Matthew James has managed to stay on top with a fruitful 12 months collaborating with The Busker and electro-pop-wave band sensation MTeam.

Matthew James’ latest track is a testimony that the local singer and producer knows how to ride with the times, through thick or thin.