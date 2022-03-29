Watch: Michela Pace’s ‘Chameleon’ Gets Stunning Rendition On Belgium’s ‘The Voice Kids’
Maltese X Factor winner Michela Pace’s song ‘Chameleon’ found itself in the international spotlight after a rendition of the song was performed on The Voice Kids in Belgium.
The song was performed by the young star Joandel, and he absolutely nailed it.
Joandel’s performance more than did the song justice. It spurred the judges to get moving, literally, as they failed to contain themselves from singing and dancing in their very seats.
A talent-imbued Joandel reeled in a series of robot-style dance moves that got the crowd going. And in the end, it was only a matter of time before all judges turned to face him, heaping praise upon him in the process.
Back home, the performance garnered praise from some of Malta’s finest, with the likes of Luke Chappell taking to 89.7 Bay’s Instagram comment section to write: “he killed it.”
The award-winning song received millions of views on Eurovision’s official YouTube and had easily claimed the top spot in Malta’s Top 10 charts show held on a weekly basis by Bay 89.7 radio station.
It also earned international acclaim from Eurovision journalists, with William Lee Adams of Wiwibloggs earmarking the song as ‘daring’ and ‘full of quality.
