Watch: Michela Pace’s ‘Chameleon’ Gets Stunning Rendition On Belgium’s ‘The Voice Kids’

Maltese X Factor winner Michela Pace’s song ‘Chameleon’ found itself in the international spotlight after a rendition of the song was performed on The Voice Kids in Belgium.

The song was performed by the young star Joandel, and he absolutely nailed it.

Joandel’s performance more than did the song justice. It spurred the judges to get moving, literally, as they failed to contain themselves from singing and dancing in their very seats.