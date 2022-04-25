Watch: Mużika Mużika Winner – It Would Be A Shame If Malta Loses Franklin From The Music Scene
Mużika Mużika winner Kurt Calleja has urged fellow singer Franklin Calleja not to give up on music competitions following his announcement that he won’t be taking part in further contests.
“The first time I heard him, I thought ‘What an amazing voice this guy has’, and this is something I don’t say lightly,” Kurt said on Lovin Daily this evening. “I sent him a personal message to tell him he has a great voice.”
After finishing joint 9th at Mużika Mużika with Wennisni last weekend, Franklin said that while he will continue singing, he has no intention of taking part in any further competitions.
“I will miss competitions but I believe they aren’t for me,” he said. “I believe that I don’t need any more opinions of expert juries who may not appreciate my music that much.”
However, Kurt urged Franklin to reframe his experience and realise he finished among the top 12 acts out of 177 applicants.
“If I had made it to the final and finished last, I’d have been happy. Maybe because I had success in the past but music isn’t just about winning but about what happens after,” he argued.
He said Franklin should assess how important music competitions are to him, and if he decides he wants to continue down that route, he should take his time to regroup his thoughts and assess his performance and perhaps even work with different people.
“If something isn’t as important to you, then maybe it’s time to find a new thing,” he added. “However, I think it would be a shame if Franklin isn’t there, present, somehow in the music industry.”
