Watch: Mużika Mużika Winner – It Would Be A Shame If Malta Loses Franklin From The Music Scene 

Mużika Mużika winner Kurt Calleja has urged fellow singer Franklin Calleja not to give up on music competitions following his announcement that he won’t be taking part in further contests.

“The first time I heard him, I thought ‘What an amazing voice this guy has’, and this is something I don’t say lightly,” Kurt said on Lovin Daily this evening. “I sent him a personal message to tell him he has a great voice.”

After finishing joint 9th at Mużika Mużika with Wennisni last weekend, Franklin said that while he will continue singing, he has no intention of taking part in any further competitions.

“I will miss competitions but I believe they aren’t for me,” he said. “I believe that I don’t need any more opinions of expert juries who may not appreciate my music that much.”