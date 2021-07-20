WATCH: One Of Malta’s Most Admired Alternative Bands Is Back With An Indie Summer Hit And A Surprise EP

A long hiatus ended in a summer road trip for one of Malta’s most acclaimed alternative bands, nosnow/noalps, who have made their triumphant return with the release of a fresh indie disco summer track.

Find Another Way is the beginning of a new chapter for the eclectic four-piece who released the track followed by an announcement that a brand new EP is around the corner.

And Find Another Way provides a sneak peek of what is to come, with the single bringing a refreshing and invigorating vibe to a summer season in desperate need of some alternative hits.