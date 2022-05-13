Watch: ‘Onto The Next Chapter’ – Emma Muscat Drops New Album After ‘Proud’ Eurovision Performance
Fresh off her Eurovision elimination, Emma Muscat has already cast her eyes to the future, releasing a new music album.
“Onto the next chapter,” Emma told TVM, in what was her first public comment after last night’s semi-final. “I’m so grateful for all the international support I’ve got as well and my album ‘I Am Emma’ has just come out. It’s full of new music, new emotions and new journeys so I’m really positive about this experience.”
“Thank you, Malta and everyone for your support, and you’ll hear from me very soon. Go listen to the album.”
The album features six songs, including her Eurovision song ‘I Am What I Am’ and ‘Out Of Sight’, the song which won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.
Referring to last night’s elimination, Emma said that while she “didn’t expect the result”, she feels “proud” of her performance.
“I gave my utmost and I would like to thank everyone who supported me from my start, including my team, my manager, my head of delegation, my glam team, my parents and my supporters.”
Cover photo: Left; Emma Muscat at the Eurovision turquoise carpet (Photo: Instagram), Right: Emma Muscat speaking to TVM
Do you like Emma’s new album?