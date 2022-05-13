Watch: ‘Onto The Next Chapter’ – Emma Muscat Drops New Album After ‘Proud’ Eurovision Performance

Fresh off her Eurovision elimination, Emma Muscat has already cast her eyes to the future, releasing a new music album.

“Onto the next chapter,” Emma told TVM, in what was her first public comment after last night’s semi-final. “I’m so grateful for all the international support I’ve got as well and my album ‘I Am Emma’ has just come out. It’s full of new music, new emotions and new journeys so I’m really positive about this experience.”

“Thank you, Malta and everyone for your support, and you’ll hear from me very soon. Go listen to the album.”