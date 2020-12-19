WATCH: Red Electrick And Luke Chappell Release Christmas Single Special About Love, Family And Friends

Despite all that has happened, a lot of good has come out of 2020 including this Christmas collaboration with Luke Chappell and Red Electrick. “Christmas Time With You” encapsulates everything the festive season should be about – spending time with your loved ones, enjoying each other’s company and cherishing the little moments that make this time of the year special. While we all tend to gravitate towards the classics, it’s clear that Malta now has a Christmas classic of its own.

The pop-rock tune features both Chappell and Red Electrick frontman Joe Roscoe harmonising over heartwarming lyrics while the rest of the band accompanies including a welcomed violinist who adds that festive touch to the track. It’s emotional, heartwarming and comforting and it almost makes you forget about everything happening around the world. The track is accompanied by a music video featuring all the band members, and their furry friends, enjoying some Christmas cheer at home with their loved ones with cutaways of them recording and producing the track.