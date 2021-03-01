WATCH: Red Electrick Drops Stunning Vocals And Visuals In Soulful New Destiny Collab
Renowned Maltese band Red Electrick have released a music video for a new rendition of their song Mistake featuring powerful vocals by Malta’s very own Destiny and beautiful, breath-taking choreography from Concept of Movement.
Mistake forms part of Red Eletrick’s award-winning album Tragic Optimistic which came out in 2019. This revamp of the song takes Destiny’s distinct and soulful voice and soars with it.
Malta’s very own vocal powerhouse’s talents stunningly complement the song – which itself is a concept many fans did not expect the singer to take. Looking ahead to Destiny’s Eurovision 2021 entry for Rotterdam, this collaboration only places more confidence in her ability to potentially getting Malta a top spot.
The music video also brings the runner-ups from 2020’s Malta’s Got Talent, Concept of Movement, to new heights.
Highlighting both the elegance and precision Concept is known for, their choreography amazingly complements the darker vibes the music video evokes.
Ahead of Destiny’s song being released for Eurovision, which potentially will be in March if it follows similar release strategies of previous Maltese entries, Mistake sets the bar high for what Destiny can bring to the table.
It also shows just how versatile she can be, no matter the concept presented to her. If Destiny’s Eurovision entry is anything remotely similar to Mistake, Malta will most certainly be set to hold a strong position in this year’s contest.
How do you feel about this collaboration? Let us know in the comments below