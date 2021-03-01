WATCH: Red Electrick Drops Stunning Vocals And Visuals In Soulful New Destiny Collab

Renowned Maltese band Red Electrick have released a music video for a new rendition of their song Mistake featuring powerful vocals by Malta’s very own Destiny and beautiful, breath-taking choreography from Concept of Movement.

Mistake forms part of Red Eletrick’s award-winning album Tragic Optimistic which came out in 2019. This revamp of the song takes Destiny’s distinct and soulful voice and soars with it.

Malta’s very own vocal powerhouse’s talents stunningly complement the song – which itself is a concept many fans did not expect the singer to take. Looking ahead to Destiny’s Eurovision 2021 entry for Rotterdam, this collaboration only places more confidence in her ability to potentially getting Malta a top spot.