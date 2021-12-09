WATCH: Shyli Rose Releases Emotional Track Dedicated To Ismael Grima And ‘All The Young People Who Left Us Too Early’

Shyli Rose, a well-known musician in the Maltese scene, has released a new track dedicated to the scores of young people who have lost their lives in Malta, including Ismael Grima, who died in a recent car crash.

‘L-Inkwatru’ and its accompanying music video dropped on 8th December, and it’s already starting to leave a mark.

“I would like to dedicate this record to all those young people who left us early. With a black heart, some of these young people were my great friends, including Igor, Ismael, Denilson, and Warren,” she wrote on social media.

The song’s title, she said, is a reminder that the last moments we have we people that have left us early is just a memory.

Shyli Rose dropped her first official single in nearly half a decade earlier this year and is working on a new album.

Ismael lost his life in Malta’s most recent fatal traffic accident in November. Ismael, better known as Iz-Zy, was beloved by many over the island, with many paying tribute to the 21-year-old in various ways.

Check the song out below: