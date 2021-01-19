WATCH: The Busker Breaks Into The World Of Synth Pop With Latest Collaborative Track

The start of a new year marks new beginnings and for Maltese act The Busker that means dipping into a whole new music genre on their latest track.

The local trio is kicking off 2021 with a total switch-up after venturing into the world of synth pop with their latest single, Don’t You Tell Me What To Feel.

Over the past five years, The Busker has established itself as a renowned pop-funk act but this leap of faith shows that the ensemble possesses a breadth of talent that allows them to draw from different musical genres and encapsulate and execute it effectively.

Don’t You Tell Me What To Feel has the making of a radio hit but that’s in part due to the addition of local pop singer Raquela who provides the icing on the cake.

And you can never go wrong with the addition of a saxophone, whether it be in funk or pop synth. Thankfully, this track is a bit of both.

The Busker teaming up with Raquela is just one of three collaborations featuring in the band’s upcoming and highly-anticipated EP titled ‘X’.

Last year, the trio teamed up with renowned local singer Matthew James to release the first single off the EP, Just A Little Bit More, which reached the number one spot for six weeks straight on the local PRS charts.

With one song left to release on their upcoming EP, The Busker is set to make a live appearance in 2021 with two shows on the 5th and 6th of February at Spazzju Kreattiv.

