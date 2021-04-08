WATCH: The New Victorians And Michela Pace Join Forces For Emotional Pop Track Dedicated To Those We Miss

Sister powerhouse act The New Victorians have joined forces with X Factor winner Michela Pace for their latest single, One More.

The star-studded pop track is about cherishing those moments you have with someone special and can be seen as a reaction to the ongoing pandemic which has isolated people from each other.

If you’re missing someone then grab a box of tissues and get ready to cry your heart out at this beautiful track…

As if another The New Victorians track isn’t enough to get us excited, the return of Gozitan starlet Michela Pace has sent us over the moon.

Together, all three deliver an impassioned performance and the music video is just the icing on the cake.

Shot against a pink background, the music video features all three musicians crowded around a bed and embracing each other, accompanied by a choreographed dance between the two sisters.

One More is the second single to be released by The New Victorians. The first, a collaborative track with Maltese rapper Lapes, has over 130,000 views on YouTube.

The two tracks form part of The New Victorians’ five-track EP set to be released later this year, with each track featuring a local musician.

