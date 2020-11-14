WATCH: The Travellers’ Latest Single Is Here To Spread Some Much-Needed Maltese Christmas Cheer

It’s hard to get excited about Christmas with so much happening around us, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate the most festive time of the year. The Travellers are back with a brand new heartwarming single to remind us that Christmas is more than just a holiday, it’s a time to settle differences with friends and family and come together in celebration.

The latest track, “X’Inhu l-Milied Għalik?”, is a pop-inspired brass ballad with catchy whistles and thought-provoking but lighthearted lyrics that encourage self-reflection and appreciation for the most wonderful time of the year. And with it being set in a typical Maltese household, and is sung in Maltese, hits closer to home. The high-calibre music video features a young, enthusiastic boy dressed up as a sheep and spreading joy around his rather mundane household. The innocence and excitement of the child to celebrate Christmas surprises his family members who are caught up in their own personal struggles and are unable to appreciate and take advantage of each other’s company. A nod to the hard times we have faced in 2020.