WATCH: ‘Thinking About You All Day’ – Eddie Fresco Turns Heartbreak Into Anthems For Latest Project

They say music is the food of love… but the loss of love can be as much of a vital inspiration for art. And that’s precisely what young Maltese rapper Eddie Fresco is channelling for his latest single and album.
Fresco’s newly-released Heartbreak marks his fourth and final single before the launch of his new album. And while the different mood of these last songs should be telling enough, it’s the title of the project that tells the biggest story: A Soul For Mine 2.
Circling back to his first full-length project back in 2018, the new album promises slower, more contemplative songs inspired by real-life experiences. A lot has happened over those last three years and three albums, but in the young rapper’s own words, he’s going back to where it all started: break-ups and heartbreak.
And that’s exactly the energy of this latest single, which – while definitely sombre in tone and lyrics – still manages to get your head bopping for a couple of minutes.
To help bring the spirit of Heartbreak alive, the visuals for Eddie Fresco’s music video have once again been entrusted to Taras Stash, better known as KasualBoi, who is himself building an impressive résumé.
The Ukranian director and photographer is now located in Malta… and Eddie Fresco says it’s been a match made in heaven for the two creatives.
“He’s just a great guy to have around and it’s awesome that he gets what I’m trying to do every single time,” the rapper smiles. “When I went on tour to Czechia just a couple of months ago, he was there documenting it all, and the amount of photos and music videos we managed to get out of that one weekend was insane.”
With everything from street fashion to music video direction already under his belt, young KasualBoi hasn’t shied away from experimenting with his work. And with artists like Eddie Fresco, that seems to be all one could ever hope for.
Meanwhile, Eddie Fresco’s whole project is expected to drop in a matter of days.
“It’s all coming out on 2nd April,” the rapper confirmed with Lovin Malta. “Get ready for this one; we’re about to feel some things!”
To help you remember about the drop of ASFM2, follow this pre-save link. In the meantime, we’ll keep bopping our heads to what can easily become Malta’s new break-up anthem.
