WATCH: ‘Thinking About You All Day’ – Eddie Fresco Turns Heartbreak Into Anthems For Latest Project

They say music is the food of love… but the loss of love can be as much of a vital inspiration for art. And that’s precisely what young Maltese rapper Eddie Fresco is channelling for his latest single and album.

Fresco’s newly-released Heartbreak marks his fourth and final single before the launch of his new album. And while the different mood of these last songs should be telling enough, it’s the title of the project that tells the biggest story: A Soul For Mine 2.

Circling back to his first full-length project back in 2018, the new album promises slower, more contemplative songs inspired by real-life experiences. A lot has happened over those last three years and three albums, but in the young rapper’s own words, he’s going back to where it all started: break-ups and heartbreak.

And that’s exactly the energy of this latest single, which – while definitely sombre in tone and lyrics – still manages to get your head bopping for a couple of minutes.