WATCH: Throwback To Chick Corea’s 2018 Malta Performance As Tributes Pour In For Late Jazz Legend

The jazz world woke up to the tragic news of legendary musician and pianist Chick Corea’s death.

Corea died suddenly from a “rare form of cancer” at the age of 79. Just three years ago, he graced our shores with a performance at the Malta Jazz Festival alongside bassist John Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl.

Thankfully, his performance on the island will live on forever in the form of a hi-definition 8k video uploaded last year.

However, the legendary pianist has also been a part of Maltese jazz history, performing at the first edition of the Malta Jazz Festival in 1991.

The passing of Corea has shocked the jazz world, with many Maltese musicians and jazz enthusiasts taking to social media to pay tribute to the icon and mentor to many.

Sandro Zerafa shared an anecdotal story of the humility of Corea during his time here at the jazz festival

Pianist Leonard Barilaro noted how he used to follow Corea’s livestream during the pandemic and dedicated a track to the late legend.