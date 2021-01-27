WATCH: Transnational Maltese Musical Troupe Ġenn Release Psychedelic Punk Single

The transnational Maltese musical riot Ġenn has released a new single and music video from their upcoming EP, Liminal.

Feel is close to five minutes of a psychedelic trance with punk influences and a retro vibe but with a serious undertone to it all.

“Musically, the song was inspired by The Doors and Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ – it’s drone-centred and infused with psychedelic elements, giving space for the vocals to shine through,” said vocalist Leona Farrugia.

The music video details the brief, mundane minutes a woman spends washing her clothes at a launderette. As she sits watching as the barrel spins, her mind escapes to an alternative reality where she’s far away from the grey urban jungle onto a sunny, quiet beach.

“The lyrics personify a relationship with drugs and the dependency that stems from that sense of escapism,” Farrugia continued.

As she wonders through her escapist reality, the protagonist ventures into a building, into a room where the band is playing.

The psychedelic trip reaches its climax with scenes that look like something through a kaleidoscope and ethereal, shared vocal melodies.

Feel steps outside of Ġenn’s post-punk madness we’ve come to know them for and explore a more hazy, alternative genre of music that fits the band’s composition nicely.

After a minute of twists and turns, the song snaps back to reality and our protagonist finds herself emptying the laundry barrel and heading home.

Feel is the latest single to be released from the band’s upcoming EP titled Liminal which will be released via London independent label Everything Sucks Music on 30th March.

