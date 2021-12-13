WATCH: Two Local Rising Stars Mash-Up Classic Rock And Soul Songs In Recent Gig At Pembroke Bar

Martha Micallef Attard and Nikolai Bjarnason are two incredibly talented local artists who had their first gig a couple of days ago where they mashed-up two classic songs to make one beautiful sound: River, by Leon Bridges and Purple Rain by Prince. “Basically, he was playing Purple Rain and out of nowhere I just started singing a completely different song that happened to fit perfectly,” former X-Factor contestant, Martha, told Lovin Malta. “However, I do have a tendency of hearing one song and putting a completely different song over it,” the singer continued to admit.

The pair became an angel-sounding duo thanks to friends in common. They used to “chill every night and start vibing together” with Nikolai strumming the guitar and Martha singing along. And that’s exactly how the unique rock-soul remix came about.

Despite this being the first-ever gig for both of them, Martha isn’t too foreign to the stage. She appeared in season one of X-Factor Malta where she progressed through to the live shows with a band curated by the judges called Xtreme. Back to the gig, the duo played an array of acoustic versions of popular songs that left the audience swaying their heads to her silk-like voice and his impressive guitar skills. Among the set list there was, Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers.

They also played Back to Black by Amy Winehouse She Will Be Loved by Maroon Five and Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish.

The Maneskin version of Begging featuring local rapper Ben Miller who Martha has collabed before with already released songs Til It’s Gone, Hide & Seek and Running Back.

Martha also dedicated one of the songs, Need You Now by Lady Antebellum to her sister, Emma. “My sister Emma and I love singing, we always have since we were little so certain songs that I sing or hear really remind me of her. Need You Now is the main song that reminds me of her as it would always be on repeat as we’d sing along in her car.”

“Even though I was really nervous, having my first ever gig with Niko was amazing he was super supportive and made me feel so relaxed. The crowd was also amazing, I had my family and closest friends there, I genuinely couldn’t have asked for a better first gig the atmosphere was amazing,” the starlet said. Yep, like I said, these budding stars are insanely talented and you won’t want to miss out on their next gig – date and location will soon be announced so stay tuned. Will you be keeping an eye out for these two ?