WATCH: Violinist Maria Cini Releases First Original Song And It’s All About Knowing Your Worth 

You may remember her wowing the judges with her violin rendition of ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ on Malta’s Got Talent last year, but Maria Cini is now showing the island that she has a wider range of musical talents. Maria, 23, has just released ‘Not Enough’, her first-ever original song which is all about the importance of knowing your worth when you’re stuck in a toxic relationship. “The song talks about how we sometimes feel inappreciable in a relationship and we allow certain behaviour which we do not necessarily approve of, but still tolerate,” she explained.

“Nowadays people pretend they know love, when in fact they have never experienced it. In the end, there is nothing better than speaking up and expressing your feelings, refusing to be treated as a backup plan, and knowing your worth.” The song was written by Dav Jr and produced by Cyprian Cassar Somnio Studios and also includes some violin solos. Although this is her first original song, Maria has already picked up quite a lot of musical experience.

She said she realized her passion for music around ten years ago when she got chosen to play at an anti-bullying concert organised by Ira Losco. Maria spent six years co-presenting ‘Arani Issa’ after which she decided to pursue music as a part-time job, playing at weddings, restaurants, clubs and private events, as well as at a number of orchestras.

Last year, she treated her neighbours in Sliema to an impromptu violin performance as they were stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after seeing the positive public response, decided to apply for Malta’s Got Talent. “Releasing a song was always on my to-do list and always wanted to incorporate my singing and playing together,” she said. “I have a wonderful team that as soon as I shared my dream, ideas, and concept, helped it come to life.” “Eight months of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices brought me to this day where I get to share this project with everyone.” Would you like to see more of Maria Cini?