WATCH: While He’s Away On Tour, Eddie Fresco Is Back With New Single Release
Eddie Fresco is back and better than ever with the release of his new single LISA SIMPSON.
The release comes accompanied by a music video from long-time collaborator Taras Devitti, known as @kasualboi on Instagram.
“With this project, I feel like I have finally found my sound, and for the first time ever I can say that I’m a big fan of my own music, which is something that I’ve been working on since the beginning of my journey,” Eddie told Lovin Malta.
The track comes after Eddie’s announcement of his soon-to-be-released full-length project ALTER EGO.
While Eddie’s been away touring for the last two months, he’s been busy working on his upcoming project and exploring new sounds.
ALTER EGO is going to be his 5th body of work, which he has been teasing throughout his ongoing tour with RedZed in Czech Republic.
“I’m also aiming to further close the gap between what sounds underground and what could be considered as mainstream, as I feel like the music could live in both worlds simultaneously,” he said.
He also expressed how with production being handled by Luna and Modesto, Eddie’s in-house producers, this project is sure to be a level up in every possible way.
“I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” he said.
The track was released today on Spotify, with the music video launching on Youtube at 5pm.
What do you think of Eddie Fresco’s new song?