WATCH: While He’s Away On Tour, Eddie Fresco Is Back With New Single Release

Eddie Fresco is back and better than ever with the release of his new single LISA SIMPSON.

The release comes accompanied by a music video from long-time collaborator Taras Devitti, known as @kasualboi on Instagram.

“With this project, I feel like I have finally found my sound, and for the first time ever I can say that I’m a big fan of my own music, which is something that I’ve been working on since the beginning of my journey,” Eddie told Lovin Malta.