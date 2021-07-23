X Factor Malta Finalist Will See Music Distributed Across UK Following Record Label Partnership

Beloved X Factor finalist Kelsey Bellante will soon have her work on display at music stores around the UK after her label struck a partnership with a London-based record company. Bellante is the first local artist to sign with Gozo’s Gilkicker Music which recently entered in a partnership with Dumonde Records – a London-based label backed by a member of the popular band, Bastille. In fact, Bellante’s talent and music demos helped orchestrate the deal, which will see her upcoming releases being distributed in the UK market.

“Bellante will be the first artist under the Gilkicker Music umbrella to have her music distributed by Dumonde Records in the UK,” Rikki Lee Scicluna from Gilicker Music told Lovin Malta. “We are now in a position for any artist that comes under our umbrella to sign with Dumonde Records if they like them,” he said. As such, the partnership opens windows of opportunities for local artists to have their music reach new and larger audiences abroad without actually having to have a physical presence in the UK. “I think it’s really a golden opportunity for artists to get their music into one of the best music markets in the world,” Scicluna said.

The Maltese musician is expected to release her first single 'Guilty Love' in September followed by two more singles before the end of the year. All three singles will make it to UK shelves weeks after their releases. "We are trying to get local artists into the international music scene as much as possible," Scicluna ended. The 20-year-old talented singer blew up onto the local music scene after making it to the finals of X Factor Season One. Since then, Bellante has enjoyed a growing interest in her music and has appeared on various TV and radio shows along with live performances at local music festivals.