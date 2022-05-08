This Maltese Company Has Collected Blankets For Shelter Animals

Forming part of Nestlé Malta’s social responsibility strategy, Nestlé has been encouraging all of its customers to take a look at any unused bedding they have in their home and drop it off at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija.

Supporting animal shelters and related local NGOs is what this whole initiative is all about.

Nestlé Malta’ s latest social campaign is all about animals and giving them the shelter they deserve. Announced back in February, the aim of this campaign was to commemorate World NGO Day.

An overwhelmingly positive response means that these furry little friends will have some new bedding to keep them warm and toasty. Collecting almost 100kg of bedding items, Nestlé Malta will also be donating 4,400 meals worth of Purina Pet Food.

This means that countless cats and dogs will be wrapped up in some brand new bedding and will get to taste some Purina Pet Food.

Charlene Ellul, the Corporate Communications Manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd. has said that they “are impressed by the interest and efforts shown by various individuals that welcomed our call to assist animal sanctuaries and NGOs. We sincerely appreciate those who have collaborated in making this laudable initiative a positive one hence adding more value and appreciation to the work performed by various Maltese animal organizations,”

This isn’t the first campaign that Nestlé Malta has run. Their long-running list of CSR initiatives has left a positive impact on the well-being and communal awareness of our society.

