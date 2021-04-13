As Trees Are Chopped For Development, Spinola Cats Take Cover In Excavators
Many people who spent their youth partying in Paceville will be familiar with Cat Village, a small playground for stray cats which for years was lovingly curated by nearby residents.
The site in Spinola Road has now been demolished to make way for development, and photos taken in the last few days paint a heartbreaking picture.
With no trees or other forms of shelter, some cats are taking cover in the excavators used for the demolition.
Lovin Malta is informed that cats are now being fed further down the road and a room has been provided though it has not yet been furnished.
Cat Village used to be a colourful site enjoyed by revellers and tourists, but most of all the many cats who were fed, neutered and taken care of by the volunteers.
“Hopefully the only tree left will be saved,” one resident told Lovin Malta, adding that a couple of oleander trees have already been chopped down.
“They are supposed to keep this last tree constructing around it. But that’s how it goes. First they plant trees to get a permit and later uproot and build. Never a dull moment,” the resident, who preferred to remain unnamed, said.
Do you have any memories of Spinola’s Cat Village?