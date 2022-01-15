WATCH: Belt Kapitali Has Just Landed And You Can Check It Out Now

Turn back time and take a look at the nostalgic Valletta which still lives and breathes in between the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Join Marama Corlett as she rediscovers her roots, her home in Valletta, and reconnects with all of the characters that make up the beating heart of the capital city.

Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 is uncovering the true soul of Valletta. With countless childhood memories just waiting to be unearthed around every cobblestoned corner, get ready for a trip down memory lane.

With the help of Lovin Malta, eCabs, and Cisk, Marama highlights the Valletta of her childhood to preserve the perceived dying character of our very own belt kapitali.

In this documentary, we meet a whole host of business owners who have kept Maltese traditions alive, even amidst the rapid modernisation of the capital.