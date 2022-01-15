WATCH: Belt Kapitali Has Just Landed And You Can Check It Out Now
Turn back time and take a look at the nostalgic Valletta which still lives and breathes in between the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Join Marama Corlett as she rediscovers her roots, her home in Valletta, and reconnects with all of the characters that make up the beating heart of the capital city.
Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 is uncovering the true soul of Valletta. With countless childhood memories just waiting to be unearthed around every cobblestoned corner, get ready for a trip down memory lane.
With the help of Lovin Malta, eCabs, and Cisk, Marama highlights the Valletta of her childhood to preserve the perceived dying character of our very own belt kapitali.
In this documentary, we meet a whole host of business owners who have kept Maltese traditions alive, even amidst the rapid modernisation of the capital.
Take Charlie, for example – he has given his blood, sweat and tears to his homegrown business for the past 60 years and he still keeps Valletta close to his heart. In fact, he makes it a point to visit his hometown every single day.
We also meet two of the city’s bakers who have been keeping the Maltese bread tradition alive for the past 37 years. Baking artisans in their own right, Charlie and Leli have been working around the clock, doing their part in keeping the residents of Valletta well-fed.
They’ve even hired locals to help deliver the freshly made bread to their neighbours, making them a crucial lifeline to the inner workings of Valletta.
Bert, who has been running his snack bar business for the past 40 years, speaks about his upbringing in the iconic Strada Stretta. We also meet Johnny, who runs the Barakka ta’ Fuq kiosk, local residents Karmelo and Dennis, and several more wonderful characters that make up Valletta’s heart and soul.
Interestingly, we learn the capital city used to be home to around 23,000 people. Now Valletta only houses around 5,000 residents.
Marama’s message is clear: with modern life quickly reshaping the very nature of Valletta, it is up to us to not lose the deep familial ties and the subcultures that have been built throughout the capital over the centuries.
Rediscover Valletta now! Tag a friend and click play.