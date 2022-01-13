WATCH: Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With Lovin Malta’s Latest Documentary Belt Kapitali

Time flies, places change, but the memories will always prevail. There’s just so many untold stories and heartwarming memories to be found in the less travelled Valletta alleys.

Marama Corlett, Valletta’s very own actress who was born and raised in the streets of our capital city, is venturing through her hometown to rediscover the place she’s always called home.

Change is necessary for a city to keep thriving, especially when it comes to a country’s capital city. Naturally, Valletta is not immune to change, but that doesn’t mean that the traditional and the modern aspects of our capital city cannot live together in harmony.

Turning back the clock and speaking to some of the original business owners of Valletta, Marama chats with the locals who lived and ran businesses on the streets of the capital as she rediscovers her hometown after being away for 16 years.

Belt Kapitali: Kapitlu 1 takes a deep dive into the Valletta that once was. Uncovering a path to the past, take a look at all of the history, heritage, and culture that is still alive in our capital city.