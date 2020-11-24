One Last Chance: This Terminally-Ill Dog In Malta Needs A Loving Home For His Final Months

Having never experienced a family home before, animal activist Lulu Arpa is trying her hardest to make Chance’s dream come true before it’s too late.

Chance, a dog suffering from terminal cancer, is looking for a loving home where he can spend his final months on earth.

“There is nothing we can do but make him comfortable and show him all the love he deserves in this last phase of his life,” Arpa wrote.

“It will probably be just a few months…”

Despite being posted around an hour ago, Chance’s pleas for a home have already been shared upwards of 100 times – but there still seems to be no owner in sight.

“He is a very easy-going boy, small-medium in size, and still enjoys his walks – he just needs to be given his meds, which will be provided,” Arpa continued.

“We really want Chance to know the love and comfort of a family home.”

If you’re interested in giving Chance a loving home, send Lulu Arpa a private message on her Facebook page.

