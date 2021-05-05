Abandoned WasteServ Kitten Finds New Home After Overwhelming Offers For Adoption

They say that curiosity killed the cat, and it is undeniable that cats have a mischievous streak in them. Nevertheless, it is still a bizarre story to hear that a kitten has been found within one of WasteServ’s ECOHIVE facilities. In their initial Facebook post, WasteServ announced that one of their inspectors found the kitten during a routine check at their waste reception facility. “We hope that this is a kitten’s act of mischief and not another act of gross irresponsibility”, the Facebook post read.

While it is uncertain how the kitten may have gotten into the facility in the first place, an update was later provided by WasteServ. It revealed that fortunately, the “brave little tiger” had secured an adoption thanks to one of their team members following an overwhelming amount of requests by members of the public to adopt the little adventurer.

Thankfully, this story has gotten a happy ending, with this tiger sure to enjoy a comfortable and love-filled life. That said, even if the reason why he got into the facility is unknown, it should still be highlighted that it is crucial that people do not place their pets within their garbage bags – nor give them the opportunity to somehow sneak in. This kitten was lucky to have been noticed and to have still been alive, other pets may not be so fortunate. Even if it may sound cliché, pets are for life – and they need to be taken care of responsibly. How do you think the kitten got into the facility?