Adorable Shelter Dog Keeps Elderly People Company In Their Care Home
The MSPCA took one of the dogs in their care to a care home to accompany the elderly as part of their well-being programme.
This challenging pandemic has brought about an increase in mental health issues and homeless animals. The MSPCA are attempting to, in the words of Amy Aylmer, “bring these two unsustainable issues and put together one sustainable solution!”
Maggie May, a beautiful 12-year-old Springer Spaniel, has been residing at MSPCA since 12th May. Her previous family was torn apart, and through no fault of her own she was left alone.
“She’s an adorable and affectionate pooch, who loves nothing more than to be in the company of human companions,” MSPCA said.
So Maggie May was taken to an elderly home, where she accompanied an elderly woman.
The importance of physical contact is often overlooked in an elderly person’s life. At a certain age, rather than stress, people struggle with boredom, loneliness and lack of control. Particularly now, in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Though aged, people do not stop feeling, being and needing. The companionship of a pet is an invaluable tool in bringing purpose and engagement to individuals in care.
Spending time with a pet is a formidable way to combat some of the loneliness and isolation that many elderly persons are experiencing. It brings about a few moments of comfort, joy and companionship.
“Anyone who has spent time with a loving dog or who has been comforted by the reverberations of a cat’s purr, knows that animals can have such a powerful effect on people,” the MSPCA said.
Studies have even found that spending just 15 minutes with an animal can have hormonal changes in the brain, dropping the stress hormone cortisol and increasing the feel-good hormone serotonin levels.
The NGO is out on a mission to remind people about the important role our animals play in society. They attempt to recognise, respect and support the need of human animal interaction with this worthy representation of society – the elderly.