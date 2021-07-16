Adorable Shelter Dog Keeps Elderly People Company In Their Care Home

The MSPCA took one of the dogs in their care to a care home to accompany the elderly as part of their well-being programme.

This challenging pandemic has brought about an increase in mental health issues and homeless animals. The MSPCA are attempting to, in the words of Amy Aylmer, “bring these two unsustainable issues and put together one sustainable solution!”

Maggie May, a beautiful 12-year-old Springer Spaniel, has been residing at MSPCA since 12th May. Her previous family was torn apart, and through no fault of her own she was left alone.

“She’s an adorable and affectionate pooch, who loves nothing more than to be in the company of human companions,” MSPCA said.

So Maggie May was taken to an elderly home, where she accompanied an elderly woman.