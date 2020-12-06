After Being Covered In Flies And Filth, Abandoned Puppy Bella Makes Beautiful Recovery

We are already through the first leg of the Christmas season. Yet, whilst some may already be trying to get into the Christmas spirit (despite the pandemic), there are many whose Christmas does not seem so warm or festive.

This includes the many animals that are cared for by the Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA).

Just this week, people on Facebook were moved as the AAA shared the story of Bella. Found abandoned in Marsa, Bella was left “in a box, with her own faeces, trembling from cold and hunger and so dirty that flies were all over her” the post read.

Though still a 9-week-old puppy, she was left skeletal in form after what the AAA described as being a cause of being likely starved all her life.