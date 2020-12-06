After Being Covered In Flies And Filth, Abandoned Puppy Bella Makes Beautiful Recovery
We are already through the first leg of the Christmas season. Yet, whilst some may already be trying to get into the Christmas spirit (despite the pandemic), there are many whose Christmas does not seem so warm or festive.
This includes the many animals that are cared for by the Association for Abandoned Animals (AAA).
Just this week, people on Facebook were moved as the AAA shared the story of Bella. Found abandoned in Marsa, Bella was left “in a box, with her own faeces, trembling from cold and hunger and so dirty that flies were all over her” the post read.
Though still a 9-week-old puppy, she was left skeletal in form after what the AAA described as being a cause of being likely starved all her life.
Since arriving in their care Bella has been cleaned, dewormed, and checked by a vet. Fortunately, Bella was found to have no illnesses yet requires medicine to stop diarrhoea. She has also experienced trouble eating yet AAA described this as being “expected from a puppy that was starved all her life.”
Whilst in their care, Bella has been visited by Colin Pace – a councillor at the Marsa Local Council – who visited the sanctuary on the 3rd December and provided them with a “kind donation towards Bella”.
Meanwhile, commentors on Facebook were glad to see the stunning recovery of Bella, hoping she may find a good home soon.
In light of the countless cases of abandoned animals the AAA takes in, a campaign has also been started to promote more adoptions (as opposed to buying pets) and to raise more awareness of how beautiful stray dogs are. This campaign is also financed by Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes.
Thus far, as of 4th December, the AAA have successfully managed to have one dog adopted per day including dogs Duke, Thad and Alex.
Should you be interested in adopting a dog from AAA, it is recommended that you contact them whilst supporting the sanctuary can be done via PayPal, SMS or Revolut. The details can be found below:
Paypal:
OR
Send an SMS on:
50617350 €2.33
50618060 €4.66
50618910 €6.99
50619200 €11.66
OR
Revolut
79730921
Share Bella’s amazing recovery with your friends, and help spread awareness about abandoned animals!