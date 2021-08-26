Allegations By Misinformed Persons: Animal Welfare Breaks Silence On Euthanised Dogs, As Activists Plan Protest 

The Animal Welfare Department has pushed back against claims that it has been putting dogs showing slightly aggressive behaviour to sleep without attempting to rehabilitate them or address the causes of their aggression.

Over the last weeks, several animal rights activists have gotten in touch with Lovin Malta and described a situation where dogs were being put down arbitrarily and without any proper assessment of how aggressive they are.

While the law allows the department to put down dogs deemed to be aggressive, it does not specify how this aggression should be quantified, nor does it specify any protocol for how this should happen.

Animal Rights Commissioner Alison Bezzina has said that she will be launching an investigation into the claims but it is the first time tha Animal Welfare Directorate has commented publicly about the allegations, describing them as allegations being circulated on social media by misinformed persons.

“The directorate has rescued 423 dogs during the past year and currently has 84 dogs in its care, of which 23 are of the Pitbull breed or crossbreed.

“Allegations that Pitbulls are put to sleep because of their breed are false. The directorate has also successfully homed 21 pitbull dogs this year alone, along with dozens of other breeds.”

Activists who spoke to Lovin Malta said that at least nine dogs were “arbitrarily” put down this year, including three pitbull dogs earlier this month.