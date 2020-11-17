Amazing! Popular Maltese Chef And Team Donate €8,000 To Malta’s Biggest Horse Sanctuary

Popular Maltese chef Rafel Sammut has donated €8,000 to Malta’s only horse sanctuary: RMJ’s Horse Rescue, on behalf of Happy Initiative. This charitable act comes after Sammut spent the last eight months making food for families hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Victory Kitchen initiative. The team donated the money to celebrate RMJ’s first year anniversary and in order to fund the installation of a horse walker to ensure that the 61 currently stabled horses at the sanctuary are able to get proper exercise and stay in good health.

Sammut went on to highlight the story behind the many horses that have found a home at RMJ’s. “Just to put things into perspective, many of these horses are perfectly fit, but because they simply lose a race they are abandoned, or sometimes worse…“

Happy Initiative are known for being a charitable initiative by the Red Rhino Group. Their sole aim is to support both local and foreign non-profit and charity organisations – criteria which RMJ’s Horse Rescue falls under. As cited from their website, Happy Initiative’s mission strives to; “Support animals and people in need often triggered by natural disasters or/and political conflicts, regardless of their origin, gender, age, political or religious beliefs. Become happy!“

Opening up the call for visitors, volunteers and donations for RMJ, Sammut called upon people to “get in touch, take your children to see the horses, give small donations and help them help the horses”. Share this with fellow animal lovers!

