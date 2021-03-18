Animal Activist Group Warns Of Unsafe Conditions At Gżira’s Duck Village As People Continue To Dump Their Pet Rabbits

An animal activist group is appealing for people to not dump pet rabbits at Gżira’s Duck Village, warning that the conditions of the sanctuary will lead to their death.

Animal Liberation Malta warned that rabbits kept in the village aren’t provided with the right food and will end up suffering from parasites, among other things.

“They are not provided with the right food, and do not have access to what makes up for 80% of a rabbit’s diet,” it said. “Their intestines will become blocked due to mouldy bread and other crap that’s thrown in there and they’ll surely die.”

Last month, activists raised the alarm on the beloved Duck Village after several dead animals were discovered on the premises, including several geese, ducks, ducklings and rabbits.

However, an inspection carried out by Animal Welfare officers at a later date found no signs of animal abuse or neglect and the sanctuary was allowed to continue operating.

“They will also become riddled with fleas and other parasites before that point, and will not receive any of the medical care they need,” Animal Liberation Malta continued.

Oftentimes, activists will rescue animals from the sanctuary, but the activist group stated that the continued dumping of unwanted pets at the Duck Village is proving to be an ongoing issue.

Instead, the animal activist group appealed for people to contact Sunshine Animal Sanctuary Malta if they have unwanted pets.

What do you make of this? Let us know below