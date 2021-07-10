Animal Guardians Demand Harsher Penalties For Recent Cat Attacks, Calling For Online CCTV Cameras

The Sliema Cat Village Group and Animal Guardians Malta said they expect harsher punishment for animal abusers following several attacks on cats in the Sliema and St. Julian’s area.

“Too many cats are being brutally murdered and nothing drastic is being done about it to put a stop to this cruelty,” they said.

They are deeply concerned about the latest incidents of cat cruelty, as several incidents with stray cats happened in a short span of time in the same area.

A couple of months ago a cat was thrown into the fountain at Independence Gardens, where she was found dead. On the night that the St. Julian’s attack took place, another cat was found dead in the same gardens.