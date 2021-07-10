Animal Guardians Demand Harsher Penalties For Recent Cat Attacks, Calling For Online CCTV Cameras
The Sliema Cat Village Group and Animal Guardians Malta said they expect harsher punishment for animal abusers following several attacks on cats in the Sliema and St. Julian’s area.
“Too many cats are being brutally murdered and nothing drastic is being done about it to put a stop to this cruelty,” they said.
They are deeply concerned about the latest incidents of cat cruelty, as several incidents with stray cats happened in a short span of time in the same area.
A couple of months ago a cat was thrown into the fountain at Independence Gardens, where she was found dead. On the night that the St. Julian’s attack took place, another cat was found dead in the same gardens.
The Animal Guardians say a fine is “just a slap on the wrists,” though thanking the police for taking the animal abusers to court.
“The alleged perpetrators need to get caught as soon as possible, taken to court, and given the harshest sentence,” the Guardians said.
They say the maximum sentence, including a harsh prison sentence, should be added to the fine. The Animal Guardians expect the law courts to issue harsher penalties to serve as a deterrent to others.
They also turn to the local councils of Sliema and St. Julian’s, asking them to install CCTV cameras in public areas, emphasising areas like the Independence Gardens and Balluta and Spinola Bay where vandalism and animal cruelty is becoming the order of the day.
They suggest CCTV cameras should be linked to an online platform, so online viewers can easily see cases of vandalism and animal abuse to be reported immediately.
The Animal Guardians say that research studies indicate a strong correlation between animal cruelty and violence on people, including children and the elderly. “Animal abuse and torture is a social issue that has dire effects on the community when ignored or action is delayed.”
Do you think animal abusers should receive more than a fine?