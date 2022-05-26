Animal Welfare Pledges Not To Euthanise Rescued Stray Kittens As Activists Raise Concern Of Future Kill Shelters

Malta’s Animal Welfare Directorate has denied having any plans to euthanise stray kittens after activists warned it might be forced to kill them due to a sheer lack of space among fosterers and sanctuaries.



“The Animal Welfare Directorate does not euthanise stray kittens, and is in continuous communication with APH Veterinary Hospital to monitor the progress of even the weakest animal that has been rescued,” a spokesperson for Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said told Lovin Malta.

“When needed, the Animal Welfare Directorate gives approval for orthopaedic and exploratory surgeries to save an animal’s life. With regards to kittens, the Animal Welfare Directorate receives a lot of support from NGOs and fosterers and is working to increase its capacity.”

In recent days, some animal activists have warned that fosterers and sanctuaries are fast running out of space to house all the stray kittens found in Malta and raised the spectre of future kill shelters, a possibility that was raised last year by Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.

Kill shelters are animal shelters that put cats and dogs down if they are not adopted within a certain amount of time and can found across the world, including in the UK.

In an impassioned video, activist Maxine Borg said a handful of local fosterers are currently housing around 400 kittens and that they refuse to give them out to any Tom, Dick and Harry.