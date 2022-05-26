Animal Welfare Pledges Not To Euthanise Rescued Stray Kittens As Activists Raise Concern Of Future Kill Shelters
Malta’s Animal Welfare Directorate has denied having any plans to euthanise stray kittens after activists warned it might be forced to kill them due to a sheer lack of space among fosterers and sanctuaries.
“The Animal Welfare Directorate does not euthanise stray kittens, and is in continuous communication with APH Veterinary Hospital to monitor the progress of even the weakest animal that has been rescued,” a spokesperson for Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said told Lovin Malta.
“When needed, the Animal Welfare Directorate gives approval for orthopaedic and exploratory surgeries to save an animal’s life. With regards to kittens, the Animal Welfare Directorate receives a lot of support from NGOs and fosterers and is working to increase its capacity.”
In recent days, some animal activists have warned that fosterers and sanctuaries are fast running out of space to house all the stray kittens found in Malta and raised the spectre of future kill shelters, a possibility that was raised last year by Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.
Kill shelters are animal shelters that put cats and dogs down if they are not adopted within a certain amount of time and can found across the world, including in the UK.
In an impassioned video, activist Maxine Borg said a handful of local fosterers are currently housing around 400 kittens and that they refuse to give them out to any Tom, Dick and Harry.
“We carry out background checks on potential adopters and if you don’t pass them, then I’m sorry but we won’t give you a pet,” she said. “We believe that you should love animals as much as you love your children.”
She called out the authorities for not giving Animal Welfare more human resources, despite pledges by Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia Abela to prioritise animal rights.
Her harshest criticism was reserved for Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo, who she said “plays on his mobile phone during meetings”.
“What kind of minister are you?” she asked. “I don’t understand how you were re-appointed.”
Fiona Broome Camilleri from Real Animal Rights Foundation said animal activists are “on their knees begging for help” but that Refalo just keeps looking the other way.
“You stated you are the government that listens to the people… well, you sure as hell do not listen to us who need to be heard. Money is always found for all types of projects but never for the voiceless… why?”
Meanwhile, Lulu Arpa from Rescued Is My Favourite Breed appealed to the general public for help fostering stray dogs, warning that Animal Welfare has run out of pen space.
Bugeja Said recently pledged that the first national cat neutering campaign will take place this year, alleviating the pressure on fosterers and sanctuaries.
She also promised to set up a customer care office for the national animal ambulance to improve its responsiveness to calls about abandoned animals.
Cover photo: Left: Animal activist Maxine Borg with a rescued kitten, Right: Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said
