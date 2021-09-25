Animals Heal: Join The Animal-Assisted Therapy For Elderly Conference To Battle Loneliness And Ill-Health

Those who have pets can vouch for it: animals have healing powers. Apart from giving unconditional love, animals keep you company and help battle loneliness.

They also know how to sense your mood, contribute to positive mental health, and give you a reason to wake up in the morning.

NGO Animal Guardians Malta is more than aware, and has been giving animal-assisted therapy to elderly and people with special needs for over five years. “We have witnessed first-hand how animals can actually help people from various situations,” it said.

On 9th October, the NGO is hosting a conference from 10.30am to 1.30pm to raise awareness about the importance of animal-assisted therapy.