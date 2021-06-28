Attention Pet Parents: Here’s How To Protect Your Furry Friend From The Scorching Maltese Weather 

Summer has well and truly arrived, with the Maltese islands currently experiencing the first major heatwave of the season. But while we’ve heard a lot about how to keep ourselves protected from the sun, we sometimes forget that our pets are just as susceptible, if not more, to the dangers of excessive heat. With this in mind, the Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA), has issued a set of guidelines to help pet parents and animal lovers care for their furry friends, especially dogs. Unlike humans, dogs only have sweat glands on the pads of their feet, which means they must rely on panting to regulate their body temperature. This puts dogs at a high risk of heatstroke in very high temperatures, meaning you need to take extra precautions to make sure they’re safe.

Avoid daytime walks The MSPCA is advising owners not to walk their dogs during the day and to instead take them out early in the morning or later in the evening when it is cooler. The society pointed out that hot pavements can burn pets’ pads. As a general rule of thumb, the MSPCA recommends feeling the ground and not walking a dog if it feels too hot for one’s hand.

Ensure your pet has access to a cool area It might go without saying, but it can’t be overstated. It is absolutely essential that every pet has access to a cool, shaded area at all times during the day. While it is understandable that some homes might have their limitations when it comes to space for pets to roam around in, leaving them exposed to the sun for a long period of time is dangerous and should be avoided at all costs.

Give them an ice pack While the shade is definitely helpful it might not be enough for some dogs, especially some breeds. The MSPCA recommends providing dogs with a cooling mat or an ice pack which they can use to help them stay cooler

Pet paddling pool Another suggestion is to provide your pet with a paddling pool so that they can cool down whenever they’re feeling too hot. Admittedly, not all dogs like water, and the MSPCA warned not to force your pet to enter the water if this is the case. For those that do enjoy the water, however, it’s definitely one solution worth exploring.

Access to drinking water Ensuring that your pet has ample drinking water is important all year round, but even more so when the country is going through a heatwave. Owners should ensure that pets have plenty of drinking water readily available, the MSPCA said, adding that adding ice cubes to your pet’s water bowl would be even better.

Sun cream It may come as a surprise to some, but it is also important to apply sun cream to some pets. According to the MSPCA, this is especially true of dogs with a white coat. It is important to apply sun cream, particularly to the tips of their ears and their noses in order to prevent sunburn.