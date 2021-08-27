Bormla Mayor Lays Flowers At Memorial Of Tommy, Cat Who Was Brutally Burned Alive

Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli and vice mayor Marco Agius have laid a bouquet of flowers at a memorial erected at the site where Tommy the cat was recently burned alive.

Zerafa Civelli told Lovin Malta that she laid the flowers on behalf of the local council to give courage to the cat feeder who used to take care of Tommy and as a sign of solidarity with her.

“Animals are part of our lives, whether they live in our homes or on the streets, and we must take care of them,” she said. “We do our best as a local council to help ease the burden on cat feeders, who suffer a lot emotionally as they are unable to help the cats as much as they’d like to.”