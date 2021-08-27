Bormla Mayor Lays Flowers At Memorial Of Tommy, Cat Who Was Brutally Burned Alive
Bormla mayor Alison Zerafa Civelli and vice mayor Marco Agius have laid a bouquet of flowers at a memorial erected at the site where Tommy the cat was recently burned alive.
Zerafa Civelli told Lovin Malta that she laid the flowers on behalf of the local council to give courage to the cat feeder who used to take care of Tommy and as a sign of solidarity with her.
“Animals are part of our lives, whether they live in our homes or on the streets, and we must take care of them,” she said. “We do our best as a local council to help ease the burden on cat feeders, who suffer a lot emotionally as they are unable to help the cats as much as they’d like to.”
She said this aid includes providing registered cat feeders with dried food, setting up “cat cafes” to protect them from the rain and sun, and issuing vet vouchers.
The next step is set to be a temporary shelter for cats that were recently operated on.
Last week, Malta was left shocked by the news that friendly Bormla stray Tommy was burnt alive after being doused with petrol.
In response to the animal cruelty, the NGO Real Animal Rights Group (RAR) offered €500 to whoever has information.
However, others soon chipped in to the cause, including Tommy’s cat feeder Alice Bugeja Muscat, bringing the total reward up to €2,300.
Police have launched an investigation into the case.
RIP Tommy