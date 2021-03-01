Charlie The Maltese Customs Dog Intercepts €28,000 In Undeclared Cash On Its Way To Turkey

A total of €28,000 in undeclared cash was intercepted at Malta International Airport by a customs dog yesterday.

Charlie the customs canine was instrumental in identifying a Maltese/Syrian national believed to be carrying large amounts of undeclared cash.

The person was stopped as he was boarding a flight to Turkey and inspections led to discovery of €28,216.

“As per national legislation, any cash, or signed cheques, valued €10,000 or more, are to be declared to Customs when traveling to, through and from Malta,” Customs Malta said.

Malta’s Customs officials have had multiple successes in finding contraband through the work of their canine unit, with everything from cash to drugs being obtained in recent years.

Tag someone who loves dogs