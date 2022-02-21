Chihuahua Left Dead In Marsalforn After Two Larger Dogs Attack It And Elderly Owners

Two people were taken to Gozo General Hospital after being attacked by two large dogs while walking in Marsalforn Valley, Gozo.

Police told Lovin Malta that the couple, two British nationals – a male aged 66 and a female aged 62, living in Żebbuġ, Gozo – were walking in Marsalforn at around 3.30pm last Saturday.

However, during their walk they were “suddenly” attacked by two large dogs, who emerged from a nearby gate, and attacked the dog and the pair.

The dog, a Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier mix, was killed on the spot by the larger dogs.

The couple were taken to hospital where they were certified with slight injuries.

Police investigations are underway into the attack, with charges expected to be issued against the owner of the dogs.

While the breed of the larger dogs were not confirmed by police, the two victims said they believed the dogs “were probably Pit bulls” with Animal Welfare expected to handle the dogs’ situation.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, one person lamented the attack, saying the owner’s dogs were not on their leash, and were “unattended”.

Just today, Malta’s Animal Commissioner issued a statement about politicians using Pit bulls as a metaphor for aggressiveness.