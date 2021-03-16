Dangerous Dogs Are Put Down Under Maltese Law But Owners Only Receive An €11 Fine

A dog that is found to be dangerous towards people will be put down while the owner will receive an €11.65 fine, according to Maltese law.

The issue of dangerous dogs came to the forefront of public debate last weekend after Lovin Malta broke a story about a rottweiler attacking a mother and her child at Ta’ Qali park.

Both victims were hospitalised for their injuries while the owner and the dog escaped before authorities could arrive on the scene. With no CCTV footage in the area of the attack, a manhunt is currently underway to find the culprit.

If caught, the dog owner would be subject to an €11.65 fine with the court ordering police to “destroy the dog at the expense of its owner or keeper notwithstanding that the dog may have a new owner or keeper,” the Dog Act reads.