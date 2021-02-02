Dead Animals Discovered At Manoel Island’s Duck Village Raises Alarm On Mistreatment And Neglect

Activists have raised the alarm after several dead animals were discovered at the Duck Village on Manoel Island. A few weeks ago, activists entered the premise only to discover dead geese, ducks and sickly rabbits and ducklings. Photos sent to Lovin Malta show the state of the village which appears rundown and neglected.

One of the ducklings died overnight

A dead goose was found at Duck Village

Despite attempts to save them, the majority of the rescued creatures died overnight. “There were two ducklings in really small cages. They couldn’t move and I took both of them. During the night one of the ducklings died, the other survived,” an animal activist told Lovin Malta. “We took all the rabbits from there and they also died, only one remained alive and she was so sick I ended up spending €30 on treatment for her.” The activists acted on suspicions of animal mistreatment and neglect after one of them tended to Duck Village’s needs during the pandemic, when the original caretaker, an elderly man, couldn’t. “In summer I gave him about 25 rabbits, animals that were meant to be slaughtered. I took them to the village to keep safe and two or three days later they went missing.” The photos also reveal dirty water and cages for pigeons.

Dirty water

Pigeons locked in cages

The duck village has long charmed locals and tourists for its quirky, but cute, setup and for being a refuge for animals in the area. However, the village will soon disappear with the development of a luxury village project on Manoel Island by MIDI. Nonetheless, it appears that Duck Village has fallen into a state of disarray over the past few months, causing some concerns amongst animal activists.

“If you go around the village you’ll find dirt in the back. The whole area is covered in dirt, fleas and ticks,” he ended. Lovin Malta was unable to get a comment from the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Regulation Division as of the time of writing. What do you make of this? Let us know below