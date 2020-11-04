Dead Dog Discovered In Sack At Msida Home Following Six-Hour Police Standoff

د . إAEDSRر . س

A dead dog was found in a bag during a police raid at an Msida residence earlier this week.

The dog was discovered after a six hour standoff between a 38-year-old Serbian man and police which ended with flashbangs being thrown and a dog shot twice.

The wounded dog was immediately taken to APH hospital  by Animal Welfare where it is currently being treated. Two other “dangerous dogs” were also confiscated and remain in Animal Welfare custody.

However, the latest revelation is that another dog was found dead in a sack after police entered the building to a foul stench reminiscent of a “dead human”, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

According to Animal Welfare, the dead dog was transferred to APH Hospital where it is currently undergoing a necropsy.

Srdjan Stevanovic, the former Serbian prisoner who was arrested during the raid, will be charged in court accordingly.

