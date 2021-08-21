Desperate Dog Owner Offers €2,500 Reward For Lost Pomeranian Near Mqabba Area 

A dog owner is offering a €2,500 reward for the safe return of his pomeranian after it ran away from its home last Thursday.

The pomeranian, which goes by the name of Sandy, escaped on Thursday 19th August at around 5pm.

Sandy is believed to be roaming around the Mqabba/Żurrieq area.

Out of desperation to be united with his dog, the owner is now offering a €2,500 reward to anyone who manages to locate her and bring her home.

Sandy is microchipped but is also afraid of people, according to a Facebook post.

If spotted, the owner has advised that he be contacted on +356 77933142 so that he may come to collect her himself.

Share this post to help find Sandy!