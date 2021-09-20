Dog Owners Beware: Sausages Stuffed With Screws Left Scattered Around Għarb and San Lawrenz in Gozo 

The Malta Society for the Protection of Animals (MSPCA) has raised the alarm after sausages stuffed with nails and screws were discovered around Għarb and San Lawrenz in Gozo.

The sausages appear to have been scattered around the area with the intention of killing dogs in the area.

“We condemn this act of cruelty and urge you to pay close attention if you have animals that roam around in the area.”

“Do spread the message around so we can reduce the harm caused by such an irresponsible act,” the MSPCA said.