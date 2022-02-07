€1,000 Reward For Mika The Missing Chow Chow Last Seen In Mosta

A family in Malta are offering a €1,000 reward and their eternal gratitude to anyone who can help them find their missing dog.

Mika the Chow Chow was last seen in the Mosta/Naxxar area last night, and has been missing ever since.

“Despite spending hours looking for, Mika has still not been found and she is not used to sleeping outside hence we are sure she is terrified. Help us find Mika by calling us on 99522100 /99497769 /99240101. A reward will be given if she is found and reunited with us,” Dylan Drago, one of Mika’s owners, said in a public appeal.