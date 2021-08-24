€2,300 Offered For Info Over Gruesome Cat Burning As Animal Right Group Suspects More Victims

The NGO Real Animal Rights Group (RAR) is rewarding a sum of €2,300 to anyone with information on what led to a Cospicua stray cat being burnt alive.

Just over a week ago, Malta was left shocked by the news that friendly Cospicua stray Tommy was burnt alive after being doused with petrol.

Now, the NGO says it has strong reasons to believe that Tommy was not the only victim.

“There have been other lives lost and there are more lives at risk in the area. We are urging more people to come forward with information,” they said.

In response to the animal cruelty, the RAR Group condemned the act and offered €500 to whoever has information.

Following the shocking news, others soon chipped into the cause, including well-known cat feeder Alice Bugeja Muscat, bringing the total reward up to €2,300.