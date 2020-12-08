€500 Reward For Missing Shiba Inu Last Seen In Mosta Region
The owner of a missing Shiba Inu has put out an appeal to anyone who can help him find his beloved missing dog.
Raffaele Pace is also offering €500 as a reward for anyone who can return the dog, named Shiba, back to him and his family.
She was last seen on Sunday at around 6pm and is believed to be in the Mosta/Mgarr/Burmarrad region.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Pace said his family “haven’t been eating or sleeping without her”.
“We’ve been searching since Sunday – she’s chipped and extremely friendly, but probably scared to death so she won’t be the easiest to approach, but she won’t bite even if her life depended on it,” he said.
“I can’t bear the thought of my baby being out another night.”
Pace said she’s most likely hiding in some fields for shelter, and has appealed to anyone who has fields in the area to let them know to look out for Shiba.
If you have any information on Shiba’s whereabouts, please contact 79845786.